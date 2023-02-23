Epcon plans new home development in Zionsville

Epcon presented plans to build a 150-home development in Zionsville during the Zionsville Plan Commission’s Feb. 21 meeting.

The plan commission approved the development plan unanimously.

The Courtyard of Russel Oaks, a 97-acre residential subdivision, would offer 140 single-family homes built by Epcon and 10 estate homes constructed by Zionsville’s Kendalwood Reality. The estate homes would be lakefront, custom-built and priced above $1 million.

Epcon, an Ohio-based company, has been in business since 1986 and has a targeted demographic of 55-plus communities. This would be Epcon’s first development in Zionsville. It is building communities in Carmel, Westfield and Fishers and has developed more than 420 adult communities nationwide with an anticipated average home price of more than $700,000.

“We dialed into the needs of our customers with our unique brand,” said Dale Pfeifer, who presented the development to the plan commission for Epcon Communities. “With Russel Oaks, we are raising the bar.”

Pfeifer said the homes will have a “courtyard home design” that connects the indoors and outdoors, specifically tailored to baby boomers.

“We build lifestyle communities, not just homes,” Pfeifer said. “We do not sell off the lots to other home builders.”

Russel Oaks would be a deed-restricted community and HOA maintained.

The development plan would have nearly 50 percent of open space with several tree preservation areas. Amenities would include a clubhouse, pool, a walking trail, community gardens and an upscale community entrance.

The development is projected to take five years to complete and would open in 2028.