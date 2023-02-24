Current Publishing
You are at:»»»New playground unveiled at Gateway Park
(Photo courtesy of the town of Whitestown)

New playground unveiled at Gateway Park

0
By on Zionsville Community

A new playground was unveiled Feb. 23 at Gateway Park, 6150 Gateway E. Dr., directly west of the Neighborhoods at Anson community in Whitestown.

“We are excited to offer a playground where children and families can have fun and learn in a safe, inclusive and accessible environment,” Whitestown Parks Director Dominic Cornett said. 

According to GameTime, the makers of the playground equipment, amenities include two large innovative and industry-first elements, a sensory wave climber and a GTWave to aid in learning and sensory development.

The wave climber allows children of all abilities to climb while enhancing sensory development and the GTWave is a net climber with a transfer platform which is attached to an accessible route leading to a six-foot zip slide.

The park also has a turf surface, multiple shade structures, a zip line, and four different types of swings.

The project was funded by a grant in 2022 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which provides matching grants to states and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The Land and Water Conservation Fund grant was for $367,932. The grant was used to fund the playground equipment, solar lighting, handicapped-accessible sidewalks, and new trash cans. 

For more, visit Whitestown.in.gov/gateway-park.


More Headlines

Epcon plans new home development in Zionsville Westfield mayoral candidates participate in forum Fishers Maker Playground to host watch party for ‘Make48’ competition Night & Day diversions – February 21, 2023 Zionsville’s new 48-acre Pittman Farm development begins Phase 1 Safety in Mind: City of Noblesville awarded $200,000 in federal funding through Safe Streets and Roads for All program
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact