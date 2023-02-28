Night & Day diversions – February 28, 2023

‘Footloose’

“Footloose” runs through March 26 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘The Cat in the Hat’

Civic Theatre will feature “The Cat in the Hat” with a 10 a.m. performance Feb. 28 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. performances March 4 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Sound the Harp’

Indiana Wind Symphony will feature harp soloist Melissa Gallant in a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit indianawindsymphony.org.

‘Along the Way’

Bobby Conte will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. March 4 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.