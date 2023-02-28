Snapshot: Raising Cane’s set to open this month 0 By Current Publishing on February 28, 2023 Noblesville Business Local A Raising Cane’s restaurant at 13020 Campus Pkwy. in Noblesville is set to open later this month. The store is hiring for several positions. (Photo by Adam Seif) More Headlines Forward Thinking: New lab at Ivy Tech Community College designed to prepare students for health care careers Raising awareness: Lawrence initiatives assists those with disabilities Carmel in brief — February 21, 2023 Snapshot: Zionsville Lions Club recognizes members Wawa coming to Midland Pointe development Snapshot: OneZone luncheon addresses employee retention, turnover Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe toBreaking NewsEntertainmentFood/DiningMorning Briefing Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact