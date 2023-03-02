Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville camps full of activities

Children will have no shortage of activities to stay busy during summer camps offered by the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville.

The nonprofit offers something for campers who want to stay indoors through its Club Daybreak program, while those who are seeking something more adventurous outdoors can register for Camp Crosser that is situated on 20 acres of land near the White River. Abby Stutesman, director of club operations, said both programs begin June 5 and run for eight weeks.

Camp Crosser remains a popular destination and allows campers to enjoy zip lining, archery, a gaga ball pit, greenspace, trees, trails and campfire cooking opportunities, according to Stutesman. A nature center is also available that provides outdoor educational opportunities, she added.

“All of these activities happen throughout the week,” Stutesman said.

Stutesman said days begin at 7:30 a.m. with all campers being first dropped off at the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville before they depart on a bus to the camp property. Campers will be at the Camp Crosser property each day from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Camp is open to individuals ages 6 to 13, and Stutesman noted that there are different weekly themes with all activities planned around those themes. She said the zip line is among the most popular activities at Camp Crosser.

“It’s definitely a focal point for Camp Crosser and it allows our campers to be challenged, but not too challenged that they can’t accomplish it,” Stutesman said. “Once they start zipping, they don’t want to quit.”

Meanwhile, Club Daybreak also gives campers an opportunity to enjoy programs within an indoor setting and is held at the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville, 1700 Conner St. Participants can enjoy the facility’s game room, tech center, arts studio and enjoy field trips, according to Stutesman.

“We schedule guest speakers, we schedule events in our gym, so we can keep all the program areas within this facility that allows us to do art and education and technology and social recreation,” Stutesman said.

Stutesman said when school gets out, kids are ready to have an enjoyable summer and that is an important focus for the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville.

“We’ve got to make sure that we have activities ready to go that are engaging and fun, because summer can get really long for a kiddo if they’re not involved in something that’s stimulating for them,” she said.

Camp Crosser and Club Daybreak officially end at 4 p.m. each day, but parents will have the option of extended care for their children that requires a separate fee, Stutesman said. For more, visit bgcni.org/.