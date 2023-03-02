Current Publishing
Snapshot: PepsiCo, Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville partner on literacy, diversity programs

By on Noblesville Community

A member from PepsiCo volunteers during a visit to the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville. PepsiCo’s PBNA North Division and MOSAIC recently partnered with the club to help promote literacy and diversity programs with an emphasis on Black history. The MOSAIC program is part of a companywide PepsiCo initiative to promote inclusion and awareness among the country’s many cultures. (Photo courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville)


