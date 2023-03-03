Current Publishing
Finch Creek offers All Sports Camps at Mojo Up Sports Complex

Registration is underway for Finch Creek’s All Sports Camps at Mojo Up Sports Complex in Noblesville. A variety of camps will be available for ages 6-16. Registration is open until June 24.

Summer camp counselor opportunities are available for ages 16 and up.

Campers are welcome to sign up with friends or meet new ones while they participate in sports-related activities.

“We have something for everyone with the All Sports Camps,” Eric Schellhammer, president of of the Mojo Up Sports Complex. “These are a great way for kids to stay active and off the iPad during the summer days.”

Games and activities include kickball, whiffleball, soccer, capture the flag and more.

To register for the summer camps, visit mojosc.leagueapps.com/camps/3583710-summer-camps-2023.

Anyone interested in being a camp counselor can contact Schellhammer at eschellhammer@mojoupsportcomplex.com.

Finch Creek will also offer a spring co-ed baseball league for ages 4-5, 6-8 and 9-11, starting April 15. The league will include smaller-sided gameplay with teams of 6 to 8 players to allow more practice time and training. Professional coaches will help train and develop participants and volunteer coaches.

Games will be played inside the Mojo Up Sports Complex. The league ends May 20.

For more or to register, visit mojosc.leagueapps.com/leagues/baseball/3505488-msc-at-finch-creek-spring-2023-rec-baseball-leagueAny

Coaches interested in volunteering can email Mojo Up Sports Complex Vice President Matt Nicholson at mnicholson@mojoupsportscomplex.com.


