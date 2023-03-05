Current Publishing
Overall high school winner Preston Dube with his stealth technology science fair poster board. (Photo courtesy of Boone Prairie School)

Boone Prairie School Science Fair winners announced

Boone Prairie School in Whitestown announced its science fair winners March 2.

Students in grades 6 through 11 presented their projects to a panel of judges and were graded on experimentation, research, presentation and appearance of each poster board.

“Each grade has a different theme according to what the students are studying that year,” physics teacher Erik Morris said. “Some grades are studying earth sciences or biology, so their experiments had to fall into those categories. This year’s theme for high schoolers was physics. We’re working on the conservation of energy and the conservation of matter, so we’re studying those systems and how kinetic and potential energy and matter can be controlled and redirected.”

This was the sixth consecutive year for the science fair, which is annually required for all middle and high school students. The winners of the 2023 science fair are:

  • Sixth grade: Hannah Whittmayer, best overall, Morgan Weichel, best presentation, and a tie between Ani Wallien and Ava Dean for best poster board.
  • Seventh grade: Ben Collins, Best Overall, Gabi Dean, Best Poster Board, Liam Scott, Best Presentation, and Oliver Reinhardt, Best Experiment
  • Eighth grade: Levi Poland, Best Overall, Cameron Miller, Best Poster Board, and Alex Muir, Best Presentation.
  • High School: First place, Preston Dube (freshman); tied for second place: Brianne Reinhardt and Logan Sumner (sophomores)


