Zionsville Fire Dept. honors staff during annual banquet

The Zionsville Fire Dept. celebrated its 24th annual ZFD Firefighters Ball and Awards Banquet Feb. 24 at Town Hall.

ZFD Chief James VanGorder and other officials recognized several ZFD staff for exemplary performances in 2022.

On Dec. 24, several ZFD units were dispatched on a report of a house fire. Despite extreme sub-zero temperatures, the ZFD worked as a team to extinguish the fire. For their efforts, the units involved were awarded a Unit Commendation Award.

In another instance, a crew responded swiftly to save a 22-year-old man in cardiac arrest. For their efforts, the units involved received a Life-saving Award.

A crew responded to a 62-year-old man and provided life-saving care. For their rapid response, the units involved received a Life-saving Award.

A crew responded to a motor vehicle accident with a car settling in water following a high-speed collision. For their efforts, the units involved were awarded a Unit Commendation Award.

Recognized for outstanding service were Raymond Kline, named Probationary Firefighter of the Year; Evan Latty as EMT of the Year; Anthony Ammerman as Paramedic of the Year; Sean Mitchell as Cody Richardson Memorial Firefighter of the Year; and Matt Quigley, Local 5195 Leadership Award.