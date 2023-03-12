IMI plans to relocate HQ to former site of Carmel’s Meridian Suburban neighborhood

Irving Materials Inc. is planning to relocate its corporate headquarters from Greenfield to Carmel.

The company, which supplies building materials throughout the Midwest and southern U.S., has filed plans with the City of Carmel to construct a four-story, 62,500-square-foot office building on nearly 20 acres on the southeast corner of Illinois and 111th streets. Most parking will be in a covered area below the office building.

Development of the site is set to occur in phases, with the first phase including construction of the office building. The second phase is expected to be an expansion of IMI’s corporate headquarters.

Current has reached out to IMI for comment.

The site was previously home to the Meridian Suburban neighborhood, which Meridian Development Realty purchased in 2019 and 2020 to make way for the Franciscan Health Orthopedic Center of Excellence, which opened in 2022 and is immediately south of the proposed IMI headquarters. The KAR Global headquarters is north of the site.

The Carmel Plan Commission is set to review plans for the headquarters building on March 21. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Carmel City Hall.