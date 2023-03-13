Column: Time to spring into outdoor chores

Commentary by Bill Bernard

Well, the crocus and daffodils have started to make their early spring appearances, and you know what that means. It’s time to start thinking about exterior maintenance chores. Among those chores might be caring for, or possibly even replacing, your deck.

If you’re considering updating or replacing your wood deck, below is a list of some of the benefits of composite decking.

Maintenance – Wood decks require regular and periodic maintenance, including painting or staining. Composite decks virtually eliminate the need for ongoing maintenance, with the exception of occasionally removing debris and hosing down the surface.

Durability – Wood decks are in a constant battle against the elements. Composite decking is engineered to withstand those elements and will eliminate any concerns about cracking and splintering. Composite decking will continue to look great for years to come.

Aesthetics – Manufacturers of composite decking have been making tremendous improvements in the look of their products. Decking with realistic grain patterns and color blends are now being produced, and those beautiful looks are often backed by warranties.

There is a difference in price between wood and composite decks. However, once you factor in the cost of ongoing maintenance associated with wood decks, the gap in pricing quickly narrows, and the time you spend enjoying your deck increases.

