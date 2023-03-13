Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Opinion: Maybe catch a ballet in Bali?

Opinion: Maybe catch a ballet in Bali?

0
By on Danielle Wilson

Friends, I think I’m finally emerging from a six-month pseudo-funk, where my reality of teaching and parenthood clashed weekly with dreams of going to Harvard. Yes, Harvard.

It’s the only school in the nation that offers a fully funded doctorate in education, so I dove head-first into the application process and signed up for Boston rental notifications. My husband Doo and I spoke endlessly about how the move would go down, whether we’d sell our house, how he’d commute, and ultimately where we’d go after. We had a great time planning for all the new possibilities and yelling “It’s a sign!” whenever we saw a reference to New England. By the time acceptance emails were due to arrive, I’d convinced myself that I’d be part of the class of 2026, become a state leader in educational policy and then eventually win the White House.

But the fantasizing made me less and less content with my current situation. Little things at school started to annoy me, our aging house began driving me crazy, and even living in Indiana became a bore. The lure of a potential Ivy League existence caused me to poo-poo my actual life. And then I got the “no,” which in hindsight, maybe wasn’t such a surprise. We are talking Harvard. Nevertheless, I moped around for a solid two weeks, grieving my “loss” while feeling naïve and wholly inadequate.

But I’ve rebounded! I’ve applied to a part-time online program at Illinois (fingers crossed!) and Doo and I are considering a future yearlong sabbatical and slow-travel around the world, volunteering and doing cool work-aways. Harvard shmarvard. Let’s go to Bali!

Peace out.


More Headlines

Artist to be featured at Nickel Plate Arts exhibit Westfield hockey club puts championship on ice Game on at new esports center in Fishers Your ViewsLetter: Join fight against Alzheimer’s  Current Q&A: Get to know Carmel City Clerk Sue Wolfgang Sam Costa aims to defend title at Carmel’s historic Sam Costa Half Marathon
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact