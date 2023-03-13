Current Publishing
Zionsville Community High School senior Hull was named Indiana Miss Basketball

Zionsville Community High School senior Laila Hull was named Indiana Miss Basketball March 13.

The 6-foot-1 Hull received 70 votes in online voting of media and high school coaches, South Bend Washington players Rashunda Jones (46 votes) and Amiyah Reynolds (30) were second and third.

Hull, who has signed to play for the University of North Carolina, averaged 22.4 points per game this past season. She hit 52 percent from the field, 42 percent from 3-point range and 82 percent from the free throw line. She also averaged 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots per game.
Hull is the Eagles’ all-time leading scorer with 1,668 points, second in career rebounds (754) and third in career steals (227).
Hull will wear the No. 1 jersey for the Indiana All-Stars, who will play Kentucky in the annual boys-girls doubleheader, set for for June 9 in Owensboro and June 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.


