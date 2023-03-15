National Technical Honor Society welcomes new Lawrence student members

Metropolitan School District Lawrence Township celebrated new inductees into the National Technical Honor Society on March 14.

The National Technical Honor Society motto is “Success Favors the Prepared Mind.”

Below are the 2023 inductees by category.

AUTOMOTIVE

Benjamin Hyde

BUSINESS

Morgan Clark, Daniel Sampayo, Darius Council, Beverly Lopez-Cabrera, Seth Pyle, Mekala Alexander, Porter Rozak, Jaxon Brown, Mario Wilson

COMPUTER SCIENCE

Jeremiah Dixon

CONSTRUCTION

Trey Davis

CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Alison Quigley, Vivian Wise

COSMETOLOGY

Gabriela Bonine, Serenity Nobles, Amani Coffer, Allana Preston, Alanna Douglas, Karrington Shelton, Elizabel Hernandez Ocelotl, Jesenia Tello, Nakyia Omaria Johnson

BARBERING

Lillian Clouse

HEALTH SCIENCE

Ashley Effner, Taniyah Gayden, Alexander Scruggs

HEALTH CAREERS

Jakayla Lacy, Ashley Sanchez Martinez

CULINARY

Brayah Conley, Benjamin Reasinger, Aida Funez, Scarlett Rivera Ramirez, Maria Garcia Cortes, Kaiden Sawyer, Patrick Holliday, Hillary Smith, Charish Minor, Laneice Smith, Adeline Mitchell, Leixy Uria Rodriguez, Kameron Ray

PLTW BIOMEDICAL SCIENCE

Max Fisher, Felicity Davis, Justys Glenn, Kylee Foster, Jansen Kinder-Crouse, Matthew Kuzmic, Paiton Fyfe, Isabella Hodge, Christel Jackson, Khloey Donald, Jayla Myers, Faythe McElroy, Rachel Park, Dior Ransom, Alexis Reynolds, Rimmon Semere

PLTW ENGINEERING

Yusuf Arafa, Caiaphas Osemwota, Xander Fisher, Julia Peariso, William E. Gordon III, Abigail Tauriainen, Andrew Hedlund, Maisy Tippner, Katherine Makris, Destinee Seal