National Technical Honor Society welcomes new Lawrence student members

Metropolitan School District Lawrence Township celebrated new inductees into the National Technical Honor Society on March 14.
The National Technical Honor Society motto is “Success Favors the Prepared Mind.”
Below are the 2023 inductees by category.
AUTOMOTIVE
Benjamin Hyde
BUSINESS
Morgan Clark, Daniel Sampayo, Darius Council, Beverly Lopez-Cabrera, Seth Pyle, Mekala Alexander, Porter Rozak, Jaxon Brown, Mario Wilson
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Jeremiah Dixon
CONSTRUCTION
Trey Davis
CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Alison Quigley, Vivian Wise
COSMETOLOGY
Gabriela Bonine, Serenity Nobles, Amani Coffer, Allana Preston, Alanna Douglas, Karrington Shelton, Elizabel Hernandez Ocelotl, Jesenia Tello, Nakyia Omaria Johnson
BARBERING
Lillian Clouse
HEALTH SCIENCE
Ashley Effner, Taniyah Gayden, Alexander Scruggs
HEALTH CAREERS
Jakayla Lacy, Ashley Sanchez Martinez
CULINARY
Brayah Conley, Benjamin Reasinger, Aida Funez, Scarlett Rivera Ramirez, Maria Garcia Cortes, Kaiden Sawyer, Patrick Holliday, Hillary Smith, Charish Minor, Laneice Smith, Adeline Mitchell, Leixy Uria Rodriguez, Kameron Ray
PLTW BIOMEDICAL SCIENCE
Max Fisher, Felicity Davis, Justys Glenn, Kylee Foster, Jansen Kinder-Crouse, Matthew Kuzmic, Paiton Fyfe, Isabella Hodge, Christel Jackson, Khloey Donald, Jayla Myers, Faythe McElroy, Rachel Park, Dior Ransom, Alexis Reynolds, Rimmon Semere
PLTW ENGINEERING
Yusuf Arafa, Caiaphas Osemwota, Xander Fisher, Julia Peariso, William E. Gordon III, Abigail Tauriainen, Andrew Hedlund, Maisy Tippner, Katherine Makris, Destinee Seal