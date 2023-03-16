Current Publishing
Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation hits brakes on plans for dog park on Carmel Clay Schools property

Carmel Community

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation has hit the brakes on plans for a dog park on the east side of town.

Officials had been eyeing a site for the park southwest of River Road and Main Street on property owned by Carmel Clay Schools.

“We have informed Carmel Clay Schools about this decision and appreciate the opportunity for continued partnerships with CCS to collaborate for the benefit of the Carmel Clay community,” CCPR Director Michael Klitzing stated.

CCPR ruled out the site after determining infrastructure placement would be limited, as much of the property is in a floodway. In addition, officials said they received feedback from the public and multiple city councilors concerned about placing a dog park so near River Road.

Parks officials are continuing to look for a location suitable for a dog park on the east side of town. They also hope to eventually open one on the west side, too.

CCPR’s only existing dog park is in Central Park and has a waiting list of more than 600 canines.


