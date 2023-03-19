Kiwanis Club of Fishers egg hunt returns

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Kiwanis Club of Fishers is bringing back its annual egg hunt for kids.

The free public event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Apr. 8 at Roy G. Holland Memorial Park in Fishers.

Toddlers to preteens will have the opportunity to collect eggs filled with treats and take fun pictures.

“It’s the first time we’ve done it since COVID,” said Nick Vail, president of the Kiwanis Club of Fishers. “What we’re looking forward to the most is getting back to seeing the smile on kids’ faces.”

Approximately 8,000 eggs will be hidden in the grass throughout the park. Age groups will be separated to ensure smaller children are safe during the egg hunt. Along with treats, there will be opportunities for children to take pictures with someone dressed in a bunny suit.

The Kiwanis Club is an international organization whose mission is to help kids in their community. The Fishers’ chapter was established 2017. It supports Riley Hospital for Children and raises donations each year. The club has helped the hospital purchase items such as ambulances and helicopter pads.

“We do anything to support the kids in our community,” Vail said.

Vail said this will be the club’s fifth egg hunt. The clubs is actively seeking volunteers.

For more, visit k19392.site.kiwanis.org/contact/.