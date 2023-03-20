Noblesville couple set for Boston Marathon

Noblesville residents Amy and Jamie Shinneman’s marathon journey takes the next step in April as they prepare for the Boston Marathon.

The couple has completed marathons in Chicago and New York, which are both part of Abbott World Marathon Majors. They are now set for the April 17 Boston Marathon, another major.

Amy has a type of muscular dystrophy known as Bethlem myopathy. She has had symptoms since birth but wasn’t diagnosed until 2018.

Jamie, a runner, wanted his wife to experience the feel of running and began pushing her in a duo bike. Soon thereafter, they entered races in different cities across the U.S.

“Our ultimate goal is to achieve the six stars for the Abbott World Marathon Majors,” Amy said. “Boston is the last U.S. race that we need to complete and will put us halfway to reaching that goal. The three that are left are Berlin, London and Tokyo.”

While competing in marathons, the couple raises funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“The most we have raised for a single race was about $21,000 for the NYC Marathon,” said Amy, serving in her second year as the adult National Ambassador for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. “So, this new goal for Boston at $30,000 is our largest goal so far.”

As of March 10, Amy said they have raised more than $19,000.

Amy and Jamie are running under the Team Humbly Courageous name for the race.

“But we will be part of the MDA Team Momentum, which has several runners for this marathon all running to raise funds for The Muscular Dystrophy Association,” Amy said.

The couple also completed the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon in November 2022

This will be the third Boston Marathon for Jamie.

“It is my understanding that we are just one of about six duo teams allowed to participate in the race of about 30,000 people,” Jamie said.

The couple’s sons, Luke, 19, and Jack, 15, will be there to support their parents in Boston.

Amy posts on her Instagram page, @ashinneman, the couple’s weekly training run videos, and will provide live updates the day of the marathon along the course.