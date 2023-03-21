Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Bathroom serenity in Geist

By on Blueprint For Improvement

Built in 1988 in the Feather Cove section of Geist, this home’s full bath had an efficient and functional layout, but it was time to overhaul the room to better fit this family’s evolving needs and style.

  • A light color palette brightens the space, while the rich wood cabinets bring warmth and a sense of calm with a touch of traditional style.
  • The shower/tub combination was replaced by a walk-in shower, which features a glass pane door, built-in bench and porcelain tile in a marble finish that elevates the room’s aesthetic.   
  • Luxury vinyl plank flooring provides warmth and durability with a soft step, and the look of hardwood without the worry of water damage or maintenance.
  • Brushed nickel finishes and hexagonal tile serve as the perfect accents, adding a dose of classic yet modern flair.


