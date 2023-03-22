The Smart Pergola has customers covered

The pergola at Muldoon’s has been a hit with customers.

The Smart Pergola installed the structure around the restaurant on Main Street in Carmel. The Smart Pergola is co-owned by Carmel couple Claudio and Anna Bertolini.

“Claudio and his team were amazing and really guided us on the installation and options,” Muldoon’s co-owner Beth Hohlier said. “Our customers love it. They can watch sports or just enjoy the people-watching 12 months of the year with the heaters and fans.”

Hohlier plans to keep the sides and top open during the warmer months.

“We also have had so many people reach out to book large parties in it as well,” Hohlier said. “We don’t get through a day at Muldoon’s without a minimum of 50 comments on how much they love it. We couldn’t be more happy with it.”

Claudio Bertolini said the look is more ornate than the standard system.

“The city asked us to put some additional aesthetic trim around the system to make it a bit more classical looking rather than our normal system,” he said. “We did add some trim around the structure, and they look really nice. If you look at the system more, you will not recognize our standard beam. This is more aesthetically pleasing.”

Bertolini said his company has installed structures at Woody’s Library Restaurant, Peace Water Winery, Monterey Coastal Cuisine, Bub’s Burgers, Bar Louie and Old Spaghetti Factory, among others.

When the louvers open, The Smart Pergola can transform into a completely outdoor area, Bertolini said.

Of the approximately 600 pergolas his company has installed, approximately 60 have been commercial, mostly restaurants, and the rest are residential.

“The system is very flexible. People can sit there under the structure even when it rains,” Bertolini said. “You can open the louvers and have a completely outdoor area you can enjoy when the weather is warmer.”

The Smart Pergola was founded in 2015.

“It has gone beyond our most optimistic expectations,” Bertolini said.

For more, visit thesmartpergola.com.