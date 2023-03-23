Letter: Carmel BZA got it wrong on proposed insurance office

Editor,

The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals just got it wrong!

As a resident of Trails at Avian Glen, I am now faced with the prospect of staring at a half-torn down building for who knows how long while the BZA waits for a person to come along who wants to live on a main street and is willing to undergo the teardown renovation that will be required to make this a not-very-desirable home location their home. I am here to tell you that as a person who has moved several times in my life and looked for housing, this is a tall order!

The potential new residents will be faced with traffic problems getting in and out of their driveway. Problems that were seeded long ago when the BZA allowed such entities as the school offices, the soccer fields and megachurch enterprises to bound this property. That ship sailed long ago. The traffic problems that the insurance office might have caused pale in comparison with the other business-like entities that this property is surrounded by.

The insurance office was the best possible outcome for this landlocked piece of property. The nature of the business is in fact fairly low traffic flow. However, the dream of having all things residential in a space that obviously isn’t was apparently too difficult to grasp.

John Hengesbach, Carmel