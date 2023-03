Snapshot: Zionsville Lions Club welcomes new members

The Zionsville Lions Club welcomed new members March 13 at its headquarters at 115 S. Main St. From left, Zionsville Lions Club President Dennis Tackett, sponsor Lion Paul Dreier, new member Kurt Eckert, new member Ross Miller, new member Mark Rubino, new member Kathy Terrell, sponsor Dot Yarnell, new member Nancy Veazey, sponsor Shawn Woodward, new member Steve Hageman, new member Karl Kouns, sponsor Kenny Caldwell and membership chair Tom Robbins. Not pictured, new member Blake Johnson. (Photo courtesy of Gail Robbins)