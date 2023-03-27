Styron speaks at International Women Indiana event

Commentary by Donna Monday

Connect Interest Group of International Women Indiana hosted an event at SullivanMunce Cultural Center in Zionsville March 16.

Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron spoke to an audience of women to share ways of helping each other in their lives and work, over brunch.

Styron strayed from talking about politics and spoke about her family and how her father inspired her to be the woman she is today.

Styron said she is one of three daughters and that her mother was a homemaker and was ery happy in that role. Styron knew early on that being a homemaker was not what she wanted for her life, and it was her father who helped her become a strong woman.

“He knew I was not growing up to take on the role as a homemaker,” Styron said. “My father used to play (the song) ‘I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar’ by Helen Reddy, over and over. That’s what I hear in the back of my head.”

Styron then said she is “bossy by nature.”

When asked about her role as mayor and her future plans, Styron – who is not running for reelection — said she had a wonderful time as mayor, calling it “joyful.”

As she approaches the end of her time in office, Styron said she felt

fortunate to be able to retire and has plans to become an artist.

“Art is a passion I have had most of my life,” she said.

Donna Monday is a Zionsville resident who regularly attends events in the town. She can be reached at dmonday8698@att.net .