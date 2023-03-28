Former Indiana governor joins Carmel-based Liberty Fund as scholar, advisor

Former Indiana governor and Purdue University President Mitch Daniels will join Carmel-based Liberty Fund as a distinguished scholar and senior advisor.

In his new role, Daniels will work to create educational programs and build partnerships to strengthen existing programs.

“I have watched for decades as the Liberty Fund, with impeccable scholarship and fidelity to principle, has labored to keep lit the lamp of freedom and spread understanding of its historical and intellectual underpinnings,” Daniels stated in a press release. “Now, with individual liberty under relentless threats foreign and domestic, I’m grateful for the funds’ invitation that I try to assist it in its noble and essential mission.”

Daniels will begin working with Liberty Fund on April 1.

“Our board couldn’t be more excited to have Mitch join our organization,” stated Nathan Feltman, Liberty Fund’s chairman of the board. “Mitch’s long-standing commitment to the principles of individual liberty, as well as his work in the private and public sectors, made him the perfect choice for Liberty Fund’s first ever distinguished scholar.”

Daniels served as president of Purdue from 2013 to 2022 after two terms as governor from 2005 to 2013. He mulled a return to politics through a potential 2024 run for U.S. Senate but announced in January that he had decided against it.

Liberty Fund is a tax-exempt, private operating foundation that creates educational programs focusing on the role of individual liberty and its preservation.

Indianapolis businessman and attorney Pierre F. Goodrich founded Liberty Fund in 1960. In 2016, it moved its headquarters from Indianapolis to a new building at 11301 N. Meridian St. in Carmel.

Learn more at LibertyFund.org.