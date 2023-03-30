Angelo’s Italian Market opens in Fishers

By Mark LaFay

Angelo’s Italian Market, a family-owned Italian-themed fresh pasta shop, is celebrating its grand opening at 11659 Maple St., Suite 95, in Fishers.

Angelo’s is a family business with deep ties to the Italian homeland of founders Chris Marra and his father Mike Marra. The market is named after Mike’s father, Angelo, who died in 2021. Angelo was a longtime Fishers resident after immigrating from Italy.

The inspiration behind Angelo’s market is largely familial and deeply rooted in their Italian heritage and love of pasta.

“Several of our sauces are family recipes that were passed down from my grandfather’s mother,” Chris Marra said. “We are excited to bring something new and special to our family to Fishers residents and beyond”.

Pastas are made in house behind Angelo’s large glass windows so that passersby can watch the process. The pastas are made with organic semolina flour milled from durum wheat grown in Illinois.

“The farmer and miller actually drives our deliveries over to us,” Chris Marra said.

While the heritage and much of the cheeses, meats and various sundries are imported, pasta ingredients are local.

Customers are encouraged to watch the pasta-making process while they shop the store. The pasta, breads, sauces and artisanal imported grocery items are all for take-away. However, there will be ready-to-eat options on-site.

Angelo’s has also partnered with local ice cream company Circles to make a custom spumone, a formed gelato with layers of colors and flavors.

Angelo’s is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and is closed on Sunday.

For more, visit Angelo’s Pasta Market at eatangelospasta.com.