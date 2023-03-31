Carmel Plan Commission reviews IMI HQ plans, flood damage prevention ordinance

Current Publishing
The Carmel Plan Commission met March 21 to review plans for the IMI corporate headquarters and an amendment to the city code that creates an ordinance for flood damage prevention.

What happened: The commission reviewed a site plan and designs for the proposed IMI corporate headquarters.

What it means: The proposed site is at the southwest corner of 111th and Meridian streets. It is set to include a four-story, 62,500-square-foot office building on nearly 20 acres. If approved, groundbreaking is expected to begin this year.

What’s next: The commercial committee is set to review the request at 5:30 p.m. April 10.

 

What happened: The commission voted 8-0 in favor of amending city code to create an ordinance addressing flood damage prevention, which would replace the existing hazard ordinance.

What it means: The proposed ordinance would allow Carmel to continue to participate in the National Flood Insurance program. The NFIP is managed by FEMA and makes flood insurance available only to those communities who adopt and enforce floodplain management regulations to help mitigate the effects of flooding. By participating in the NFIP, Carmel would continue to participate in FEMA’s community rating system, a voluntary incentive program that recognizes and encourages floodplain management practices that exceed the minimum requirements of the NFIP.

What’s next: The Carmel City Council will have the final vote on the proposed changes.


