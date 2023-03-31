Riverview Health names new president, CEO

Riverview Health is promoting its chief operating officer to serve as its new president and CEO.

The hospital announced the appointment of Dave Hyatt to the position March 31 after the Riverview Health Board of Trustees conducted what it described as a thorough and extensive search for its next leader.

“We’re excited to name Dave Hyatt as our president and CEO,” stated Greg Murray, chairman of the Riverview Health Board of Trustees. “As Hamilton County continues to experience rapid growth, Riverview Health remains committed to providing high-quality health care to those we serve. We believe Dave has the experience and expertise needed to lead Riverview Health through this growth so we can positively impact the health of our communities.”

The hospital system named Keith Jewell as its interim president and CEO in January following the resignation of Seth Warren, who left the position in December. Warren had served in the top leadership position for Riverview Health since 2016.

Hyatt joined Riverview Health in January of 2022 as chief operating officer and has previous health care experience. Prior to his arrival to Riverview Health, he spent nearly 15 years with Indiana University Health in various roles, officials said.

During his tenure with IU Health, he served as president of multiple hospitals, including Blackford Hospital and Jay Hospital, officials said. He also held other executive roles during his tenure with IU Health, including vice president of strategy and ambulatory services for IU Health La Porte Hospital and vice president of operations for IU Health Starke Hospital.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Riverview Health,” Hyatt stated. “During my time as COO, I’ve learned what a special organization this is with so many outstanding physicians and staff providing care to our patients every day. We will continue that tradition of high-quality care amidst our growth and the rapidly changing environment we navigate in health care.”