Update on Phase 1 of the Big-4 Rail Trail widening 

(Rendering courtesy of The Town of Zionsville)

The Town of Zionsville announced March 29 that the estimated completion of Phase 1 of the Big-4 Rail Trail widening and improvement project is set for in May. At that time, crews will move into Phase II. 

The widening and improvement project is to repair and widen the existing rail trail from Heritage Trail Park south to Starkey Avenue. Closures will be completed in phases to allow the use of segments of the trail throughout the project. The project will create a 12-foot-wide trail with a 2-foot soft shoulder on each side for runners. 

 Phase II will include the closure of the rail trail from Mulberry Street to Starkey Avenue.

 


