Westfield Library Foundation secures $100K for new library

The Westfield Library Foundation has secured its first $100,000 in support of the new Westfield Washington Public Library building.

Church, Church, Hittle, + Antrim, a law firm with offices in Westfield, has pledged $50,000 to support a Playhouse Town in the children’s department. The three playhouses will allow kids to use their imagination in a mock-town, officials said.

“Our law firm believes strongly in the value of a library as a cultural and educational pillar of the community. We also believe that you can never be too young to start a life-long habit of reading. The Playhouse Town will draw young readers into an environment of fun and learning that helps meet those objectives,” said Doug Church, a partner with the law firm. “Church, Church, Hittle + Antrim is proud to be involved in the development of the new Westfield Library. It will be the place to be.”

Scott and Marcella Caulfield have committed $30,000 to the new library to sponsor three window seats in the Children’s Department.

“We are excited to support the Westfield Library, as it creates a new space for the community,” Scott said. “We look forward to this new community hub and are so happy we are able to help as the Westfield Library moves forward with Westfield.”

In addition, the Kiwanis Club of Westfield recently presented the library with a $20,000 check to support a Lactation Room at the new library.

“We are proud to fund this important space in our new library. We believe that providing dedicated and intentional spaces for nursing mothers will have a positive and lasting impact on the children in our community,” said Jake Plummer, president of the Lions Club. “This donation reinforces the Kiwanis mission of improving Westfield one child at a time.”

The Westfield Washington Public Library broke ground on the 55,000-square-foot building on the southwest corner of Park and Poplar Streets in November. The new space will provide additional parking, an expanded teen area, a massive community room, and a coffee shop as well as outdoor activity space.

Construction should be completed by the summer of 2024 on the building, which will also house the Westfield Washington Trustee’s Office, according to officials.

“We are grateful for the commitment our sponsors have made to the new library,” said Erin Downey, executive director of the Westfield Library Foundation. “They see the library like we see the library – a hub for the community and a true quality of life destination for the city of Westfield.”

Officials say that naming rights and sponsorship opportunities are also available at the new library. Anyone interested in learning more is asked to contact Downey by emailing edowney@wwpl.lib.in.us or call 317-896-9397, ext. 119.