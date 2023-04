Where’s Amy attended the Actors Theatre of Indiana Lab Series and the Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation’s March 25 presentation of A.A. Milne’s musical “Belinda: an April Folly” at Carmel Clay Public Library. Central Indiana actors read from the script for feedback from the audience of more than 130 with a Q & A at the end. Get fired up for ATI’s “Mr. Confidential” starting April 28. For more, visit atistage.org.