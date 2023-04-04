Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Hamilton County Emergency Management assists after tornado hits Whiteland
A photo of damage after a tornado hit Whiteland in Johnson County Friday evening. (Photo provided by Hamilton County Emergency Management)

Hamilton County Emergency Management assists after tornado hits Whiteland

0
By on Noblesville Community

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials stepped up to help Johnson County after a tornado hit Whiteland March 31.

Shane Booker, executive director of Hamilton County Emergency Management, said his agency had monitored reports of the tornado in Sullivan, but noted the line of storms had yet to pass through Hamilton County. Booker said that as the storms passed, reports came in from Johnson County of multiple injuries, homes destroyed and damages to outbuildings and vehicles, especially in Whiteland.

The National Weather Service reported that an EF3 tornado hit Whiteland, meaning it had wind speeds of 136 to 165 mph.

“When we knew the threat to Hamilton County had passed, we reached out to Johnson County offering support,” Booker said.

Booker said the team that worked in the county’s Emergency Operations Center transitioned to a response task force with light towers, side-by-side ATVs, a mobile command center and enhanced satellite communications, adding that Johnson County accepted Hamilton County’s offer for assistance.

  Hamilton County was assigned the role of logistics when teams arrived, according to Booker.

“The team did a great job setting up the command center, deploying to the hardest-hit areas, assisting with lighting and donations at the high school and helping the fire departments by transporting families out of the damaged areas with our ATVs,” he said. “We are grateful to the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners and the Emergency Management Advisory Council for providing us the latitude to help others quickly.”


More Headlines

Athlete of the week: Zionsville Community High School softball standout has ability to play multiple positions  Where they stand?: Q&A with the two Democrats vying for the Lawrence mayoral nomination Weighing In: Public gets opportunity to view plans, ask questions during Pleasant Street open house Early voting sites open in Noblesville Running with purpose: After Parkinson’s diagnosis, runner aims to encourage others through Carmel Marathon 5K Meet the candidates seeking Northwest District seat on Carmel City Council
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact