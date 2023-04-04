Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – April 4, 2023

‘An American in Paris’

“An American in Paris” runs through May 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

“Illumination”

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre’s production of “Illumination” is set for 7 p.m. April 7-8 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org,

Kevin Nealon

Comedian Kevin Nealon will perform at 8 p.m. April 7 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Josh Kaufman will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Jazz Brunch: Easter Day with Blair Clark is set for 11 a.m. April 9. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.


