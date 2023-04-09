Raising Cane’s plans grand opening

By Mark LaFay

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding its store count in central Indiana with its latest opening in Noblesville.

The grand opening for the store, at 13020 Campus Pkwy, is for 10 a.m. April 13. There will be a DJ and free giveaways. Anyone in line before 9:30 a.m. will be entered in a raffle for a chance to be among 20 winners of free Cane’s for a year.

Cane’s is a national chain founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La. Besides the U.S., the chain has stores in Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, among other Middle Eastern nations. In addition to Noblesville, its other Indiana restaurants are in Avon and Bloomington.

Justin Lawson of Fishers, store leader for the Noblesville location, said the menu is simple.

“We only have four items,” he said. “Chicken tenders, French fries, toast and coleslaw.”

Lawson said Cane’s chicken tenders are wildly popular, the menu is wildly simple, and every team member, from corporate back office to local frontline, knows how to run the fryer and the register. He said the emphasis is on product consistency and quality customer service.

The Noblesville store will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.