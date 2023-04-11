Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Column: Set a ‘screen’ to enjoy outdoor living spaces

Column: Set a ‘screen’ to enjoy outdoor living spaces

0
By on Inside and Out

Commentary by Bill Bernard

The outdoor temperatures are slowly increasing along with our desire to spend time outside. Patios and decks are great places to enjoy the outdoors, but our unpredictable weather often limits that enjoyment. Adding a screen porch to your outdoor living space allows you to enjoy the sights, sounds and fresh air while being protected from some of the harsher aspects of our outdoor surroundings.

Don’t get me wrong, I love spending time on a beautifully constructed deck or patio, but there are times when I want to enjoy reading a book or eating a meal without needing to swat away the flies, bees or mosquitoes. Having a screen porch allows me to enjoy time outside without the distraction of bugs.

With the potential incorporation of amenities such as comfy furniture, rugs, ceiling fans, lighting, a television, a fireplace and radiant heaters, a screen porch can be outfitted to serve as an additional family room. For those of you who enjoy an open covered porch and for those times when nature cooperates, your porch can have retractable screens incorporated. The screen panels can be raised or lowered as you desire. With the variety of options available to enhance the enjoyment of a screen porch, I have to place screen porches high on my list of the best outdoor living projects.

Stay home, be moved.


More Headlines

Committed to service: Zionsville couple recalls life-changing Peace Corps mission in Liberia A new chapter: Noblesville library revamps front entrance, lobby area for patrons as work continues Fetching followers: Instagram account featuring Carmel retrievers sparks joy, friendships nationwide  Carmel in brief — April 11, 2023 Zionsville to screen documentary in support of Special Olympics
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact