Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Night & Day diversions – April 11, 2023

Night & Day diversions – April 11, 2023

0
By on Event Calendar

‘An American in Paris’

“An American in Paris” runs through May 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘The Spitfire Grill’

Main Street Productions will present “The Spitfire Grill, a musical, will run from April 13 to 23 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin

Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 13 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Abilene

Abilene will perform at 8 p.m. April 15 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Hollywood Musical Magic’

Indiana Wind Symphony’s “Hollywood Musical Magic” concert is set for 6:30 p.m. April 16 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.


More Headlines

Opinion: It’s been a hard day’s night Carmel in brief — April 11, 2023 Director’s fondness for ‘The Spitfire Grill’ heats up again Public hearing set for April 10 as Valor Classical Academy eyes building in northwest Indianapolis  Big Piano to visit Carmel to promote jazz competition
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact