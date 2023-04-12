New course records set in Carmel marathon

Jack Beakas knew what he needed to do to make a U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying time in the Carmel Marathon.

“The plan was to try and qualify at Carmel, so I was aware of my time the whole race,” the Carmel resident said. “It was unfortunate to just miss the required time, but it was an awesome experience and race regardless.”

Beakas won the Carmel Marathon April 8, breaking the men’s course record in 2:18:18. He missed out on the Olympic Trials qualifying time by 19 seconds. The time was approximately a 2-minute personal best over his time from last year’s Monumental Marathon in Indianapolis.

Beakas competed in cross country and track and field at Trine University in Angola.

“The coaches and team were both great and really prepared me for post-collegiate running,” Beakas said.

Beakas ran on the club team at the University of Notre Dame during his graduate studies in 2001-22.

“This was my fourth marathon since I graduated (from Trine) in 2021, so I’m at the stage where I would consider myself to be experienced at the distance,” said Beakas, a DeKalb High School graduate. “I started running 100 to 120 miles every week since I moved to Carmel (in May 2022) and also incorporated lifting weights two or three times a week. Both of those really helped me improve my ability to maintain a pace through the last half of a marathon. I also found a training group in Indianapolis (Working Man’s Track Club) that has multiple members that have also tried to qualify for the trials. Having training partners to help me through the toughest workout sessions have really improved my fitness and confidence.”

Beakas will attempt to reach a qualifying time June 17 in Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minn.

“If I do not qualify in June, I will likely try and fly out to the California International Marathon in December, as that would be my last chance to qualify,” he said.

Parley Hannan of Scarborough, Maine, broke the women’s course record in her full marathon race debut with a time of 2:33:42. Hannan and runner-up Peighton Meske of Knoxville, Tenn., qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials by finishing under the women’s standard of 2:37:00. Meske was the 2022 race winner.