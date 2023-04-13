Current Publishing
A rendering of the planned Fishers Arts and Municipal Complex, which is under development. (Image courtesy of the City of Fishers)

Art needed for Fishers sesquicentennial banners

The City of Fishers has been marking its 150th year since 2022, with celebrations planned through June of this year.

In honor of the sesquicentennial, the city announced it will install banners on the fence surrounding the development site for the new Arts and Municipal Complex, showcasing work by area artists.

The artwork will feature life in Fishers through the years, according to the announcement. Artists who want to submit their work for consideration should provide up to three digital images, titles for each piece and contact information. The artwork must reflect life in Fishers today or from the past.

“Celebrating all aspects of Fishers is our goal for these banners,” the announcement said.

All artists must be 15 years or older and an Indiana resident or student. Preference will go to Fishers artists. Completed submissions must be received by noon May 1 by the Fishers Arts Council’s email: info@FishersArtsCouncil.org.

Artists will be contacted by May 12 if their artwork has been accepted for the Fishers Sesquicentennial banners.

Fishers Switch, as the community originally was called, was established in 1872, according to the City of Fishers website.


