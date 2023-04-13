Current Publishing
Boone Meadow Elementary evacuated because of "suspicious" object beeping in a trash can

Boone Meadow Elementary School, at 5555 S Main St, Whitestown, was completely evacuated this morning because of a suspicious object beeping in a trash can at the front of the school.

The school released the following statement:

Parents and guardians have been notified that first responders are on campus at BME to investigate activity in the front parking lot. As a precaution, students and staff who are on site have been evacuated to a safe location. Students who have been picked up on buses are headed to Zionsville West Middle School until further details are available. Car riders have been directed to remain at home or clear from campus for the time being.

This story will be updated as additional details are available.


