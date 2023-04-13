Carmel mayoral candidates address senior citizen concerns at PrimeLife town hall meeting 

PrimeLife Enrichment hosted a Carmel Town Hall Meeting April 12 featuring the four candidates running to become the city’s next mayor.

Republicans Kevin “Woody” Rider, Sue Finkam and Fred Glynn and Democrat Miles Nelson answered questions submitted by members of PrimeLife, which offers programs and services for senior citizens. Many of the topics focused on seniors and their needs.

The Republican candidates will face off in the May 2 primary election, with the winner facing Nelson in the November general election.

PrimeLife funding

Grants to PrimeLife have sharply declined in recent years, putting the senior center at risk of cutting services. A couple of the questions posed to the candidates asked if and how they would commit to financially supporting the center if elected mayor.

All four candidates said they would support PrimeLife, although their approaches differ.

Rider and Glynn both said they would aim to build community partnerships and incentivize fundraising through matching grants from the city.

Nelson said he would ensure PrimeLife has the funding it needs to take care of the senior citizen population, later committing to devote city funds for that purpose. Finkam also said she would dedicate city funds to PrimeLife.

Rising property tax bills

Property tax bills for most homeowners rose sharply again this spring as assessed home values jumped again for most in the county. The candidates were asked how they would address this issue, as some seniors are concerned the rising bill may force them to move out of Carmel.

Nelson said he is concerned with a loss of generational diversity, as many seniors in Carmel who wish to downsize are unable to find an affordable option in town.

“What we need to focus on is creating more housing options that are affordable for our senior citizens so they can continue to live here and benefit all of the community,” he said.

Rider said he is in favor of freezing assessed values for residents who have lived in the same home for 30 years or so, but his research on the topic has revealed that such a policy could only be enacted by the state legislature. He said he would use his position as mayor to lobby state lawmakers to adopt such legislation and other policies that would provide property tax relief.

“When you’ve invested in your community that long, you deserve a reward for that,” Rider said. “We need to find a way to make that happen.”

Glynn, who previously served on the Hamilton County Council, said he saw the county’s tax rate fall as it paid down debt, a strategy he would like to see Carmel employ. He also supports adding housing options for seniors.

“We’ve had all of these different apartments, and it’s time we start focusing on every generation in our community,” he said.

Finkam said as mayor she would “spend wisely,” which she said is the best way to lower the tax rate.

“The first thing I would do is strip the budget back down to its bare bones and build it back up, only spending money on things that are essential: water, sewer, police, fire,” she said. “Then (I’d) make sure we’re spending every dime we can on things that are needed in our community, our seniors services and housing investment.”

Tax increment financing

The candidates shared their views on tax increment financing, which captures the increased tax revenue generated by improvements in a designated area to pay off debt obtained to finance the project. Carmel has used TIF to fund many redevelopment projects, including City Center, The Proscenium and First on Main.

Nelson said that TIF has been useful in Carmel’s growth but that the city should reconsider its use in the future.

“Carmel is a very desirable place for developers now,” he said. “I don’t know if we should be using TIF to attract new development. I think the city has proven on its own merit it can attract new developments and new corporations.”

Rider described TIF as a “good tool” that has helped Carmel grow and expand its tax base. He said it often results in a better project than developers would propose on their own.

“Without TIF we would not have the city we have,” he said.

Glynn said that TIF was originally developed to spur improvements in blighted areas, and he feels it has been overused in Carmel.

“It wasn’t intended for an area like Carmel,” he said. “We’re now on the map, and we could get development without using TIF bonds or any type of taxpayer dollars to do it.”

Finkam said TIF should be an option officials consider when planning for redevelopment, but she prefers to attract developers by showcasing the city’s growing workforce and vibrant amenities.

“I like having TIF as a tool in the toolkit, but it shouldn’t have to be the only tool we use,” she said. “This is something I would look at on a case-by-case basis.”