FlexWerk opens in Carmel to ‘empower fitness professionals’

When fitness entrepreneurs — and spouses — Steve and Janis Pirt set out to establish a new fitness facility in Carmel, they envisioned something more than just another gym.

“There are a lot of gyms already,” Steve Pirt said. “We established FlexWerk. Our mission is to empower fitness professionals to become the best version of themselves.”

FlexWerk is new to the community. Their main facility at 885 Monon Green Blvd., Suite 120, will be open for reservations beginning March 31.

Because the scope of FlexWerk is not the entire community, but fitness professionals, it allowed the Pirts to create something more private and customized.

Pirt’s primary business background is not in fitness; he cites his strengths as operations and project management. However, both Pirts are passionate about fitness and staying in shape.

FlexWerk is what the Pirts call “working spaces focused on fitness.” Rather than a large gym with scores of people, fitness professionals rent a fitness space by the hour. Each space is large enough to move around but small enough to guarantee privacy for one or two people.

“For our clients, we offer a full-service, customizable eco-system,” Pirt said. “At our ‘FlexSpaces,’ people can train clients, promote fitness brands, or work out themselves.”

Included for members of FlexWerk are training plans and workouts that the clients can use themselves or refer to their own clients. The spaces allow the ability to track progress through wearable devices.

“Everyone receives a coach. They are able to message their coach in real time,” Pirt said.

For more or to make a reservation, call 888-355-9975 or email info@flexwerkfitness.com.