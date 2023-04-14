Lawrence sewer cleaning work starts April 17

Lawrence residents in the Boulders, Cobblestone and Pebble Brooke subdivisions will be affected by a planned high-pressure sanitary sewer cleaning and video inspections, according to an announcement from the City of Lawrence.

The work will take place 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting April 17, and will last approximately three weeks.

“This work is part of our routine maintenance of the sanitary sewer system,” the city said in the announcement. “In order to improve system performance and prepare the pipes for video inspection, high pressure cleaning/vacuum equipment will be used to thoroughly clean the pipes and remove debris and solids from the sewer system. This method of cleaning is safe (and) effective and will extend the system life.”

The city recommends that residents and businesses in the area make sure toilets are flushed and the lid is down during the work period. High pressure could cause water to splash up from the bowl.

The high pressure also could draw water from the P-traps or J-bends in drains, which could lead to a sewer odor. If that happens, the city recommends running water in the affected drains to refill the traps.