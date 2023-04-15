Purple Stride 5K to raise funds for pancreatic cancer research, patient support

Pancreatic cancer survivors, their families and supporters are set to participate in the Purple Stride of Indianapolis 5K April 29 to fundraise in the fight against the disease. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at White River Park in Indianapolis.

Sixty Purple Stride walks are scheduled throughout the U.S. to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Funds raised will be used for research to provide new treatment options to patients and give them free and personalized 1-on-1 support through PanCAN patient services.

Rob Beeler, co-chairman of the Purple Stride affiliate of Indianapolis, said last year’s event generated $270,000. This year’s goal is $290,000.

“Last year, we had about 1,000 people participate, and we’re hoping to have a little over 12,000 this year,” said Beeler, a Carmel resident.

Fundraising is typically done by teams formed around a family member who survived or was lost to pancreatic cancer, Beeler said.

Jenny Bivans, affiliate chair of PanCan in Indianapolis, began her journey with the network after forming a Purple Strides team in 2016 after her sister, Victoria, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Bivans, a Zionsville resident, said she formed team Victory for Victoria to give her sister hope.

“Every time a donation would come, or somebody would join her team, it excited her. It made her know people were supporting her. It really encouraged her to keep fighting,” Bivans said.

After a long battle with the disease, Victoria died in 2020. In her memory, Bivans accepted her role with PanCan in Indianapolis. Team Victory for Victoria has been one of the top 10 fundraisers since 2016. It has raised more than $80,000.

The Purple Stride event is open to everyone. Children can play at the Purple Play Zone where they can get their face painted and receive balloons. Participants will be able to enjoy snacks, write on the tribute wall and take pictures with friends and family at the photo area.

Learn more and register at secure.pancan.org/site/TR/PurpleStride/PurpleStride?fr_id=2555&pg=entry.