Column: Searching for success 

Commentary by Lorene Burkhart  

We all have had our moments when we glow about an accomplishment. Maybe it’s something we haven’t even shared with anyone else, but we set a goal and reached it. I’ve seen this with the elderly who are able to discard their wheelchair and walk with limited assistance. We’ve recently seen the basketball teams rejoice in their wins and the fans who share their joy.

 Sometimes we get so caught up in the process that we miss the main event! In a speech I gave to women many years ago, I would talk about the circle of success: share your goal with someone who is important to you then tell that person when you’ve reached your goal so they can congratulate you. 

 Other times we keep our goals private because they are so personal: being able to walk across the room after surgery, losing 10 pounds, being chosen to sing a solo, sleeping through the night after having a baby. Golfers wishing for a hole-in-one. Fill in the blank with your own private goals.

 Setting goals can help those suffering from depression or needing to bring resolution to family issues. Professional counseling may be necessary for this to happen.

 We all know how to celebrate when feeling successful, but learning how to deal with failure is even more important. I often mention that having 4-H projects in my youth taught me how to lose. There was just one blue ribbon or grand champion. Sometimes I won it, but many times it was a red (second) or white (third). Losing the blue ribbon gave me a challenge to try harder.

 Teaching children to feel good about losing is good parenting. It’s also good for all of us. Support while losing is just as important as support when winning. Lean on friends and family when times are tough, then cheer with them when times are good.

 Striving for success is worth the effort. Enjoying the rewards is equally important. 

 


