Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Lawrence receives EV charging stations matching grant 
Lawrence receives EV charging stations matching grant 
The City of Lawrence received funding to start planning for electric vehicle charging stations. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)

Lawrence receives EV charging stations matching grant 

0
By on Geist Community

The City of Lawrence announced it has received a $75,000 matching grant through the Indianapolis Metropolitan Technical Assistance Program to move forward with plans for electric vehicle charging stations.

The grant will bring total funding for the planning phase to more than $90,000 when combined with funds from the City of Lawrence Redevelopment Commission, according to the city.

A steering committee comprising City of Lawrence officials, members of the Redevelopment Commission and Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township, and private sector businesses will determine: 

  • Technical planning and analysis for the development and placement of EV charging stations
  • Recommendations to support development of EV charging stations, equipment types and cost
  • Financial considerations, including an expected return on investment
  • User and site assessments – public and private sector 
  • Site development and installation methodology 
  • Provisioning for ongoing maintenance and service
  • Public outreach – consisting of promoted public information and input sessions

The end result will be a planning document to guide the deployment of this technology, according to the announcement.

The Lochmueller Group will lead the study, which should be complete and presented to the public by late fall 2023.


More Headlines

Lawrence Council holds short mid-month meeting  Voters to choose between three candidates seeking to become Westfield’s next mayor Sprawling mixed-use development proposed in Zionsville ‘No parking’ signs going up in neighborhoods near Lawrence schools Fishers council OKs plan for $75M City Walk residential development Column: All city funds audited each year 
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact