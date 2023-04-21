Students, chefs compete together at Carmel High School Culinary Arts fundraiser 

The community is invited to watch Carmel High School culinary students cook alongside professional chefs at Cheftacular, set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 1 at Carter Green.

For the past five years the Carmel Culinary Boosters has organized the event, which includes food tastings and a scholarship for the winner. It serves as a fundraiser for the CHS Culinary Arts and Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank.

Nicholas Carter, culinary instructor at CHS said the event allows students to partner with professionals to get exposure to the food service industry. Local restaurants represented include Osteria by Fabio Viviani, Harry and Izzy’s, Big Woods and many others.

“We have recruited chefs from close to 20 different businesses here in Carmel,” Carter said. “They are providing much of the food for their dish and the talent to help mentor the student.”

Guests will be able to taste the food from each team of chefs. Live music will be performed by a local student band, and the event will include a silent auction.

Carter said there awards will be given for Best Student, People’s Choice and Best Dish. A combination of chef evaluations and the dish will determine the Best Student winner.

“The Best Student can win a $10,000 scholarship for Sullivan University,” Carter said. “It’s one of the nearby culinary programs.”

Purchase $40 tickets for the event at event.ontaptickets.com/events/cheftacular-2023-5-1-2023.