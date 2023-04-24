Current Publishing
Cabaret veteran set to perform at Feinstein's
Amanda McBroom is set to perform April 28 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. (Photo courtesy of Amanda McBroom)
Amanda McBroom has viewed herself as the queen of cabaret for the past 30 years.

“Cabaret fits my style,” the 75-year-old singer said. “All the evenings are predominantly my own material, although I do slide in a few things that people know so their ears can relax. Cabaret seems to be the most forgiving of women as they grow older.”

McBroom will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 28 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael at Carmel.

McBroom said this is her first appearance in the Indianapolis area.

“Michael Feinstein and I have been dear friends for a very long time,” she said.” I’ve always wanted to come to Carmel, and it just hasn’t worked out.”

McBroom has performed at Feinstein’s clubs in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

McBroom enjoys the interaction with the audience in an intimate cabaret setting.

It’s like making a new family every night of performance,” she said. “I’m always delighted to meet new people in a new environment — find out what they want to hear, find out what they think is fun and what they think is serious. It expands my world horizons, and it makes me very happy. I love doing this.”

McBroom always sings “The Rose,” which she wrote, and Bette Midler made famous. Two other songs she wrote she typically performs are “Errol Flynn” and “Ship in a Bottle.”

“There is a lot in the show that’s very funny and a lot that is sincere and emotional,” she said.

McBroom, who is based in Ojai near Santa Barbara, Calif., also is an actress and voice actress.

“I will do whatever people want when I am asked to, and it doesn’t hurt if there’s a paycheck involved,” McBroom said. “I started as an actress and singing was a hobby. I was a folk singer in high school and college. I went into Shakespeare and then got into musical theater and Broadway. When I got to LA, I did a lot of TV shows. Then the songwriting was a complete surprise. ‘The Rose’ was not what I expected my life to be, and becoming a cabaret performer was not what I expected my life to be.

“I thought I was going to be Liza Minnelli. I didn’t have any idea I was going to be a songwriter.”

McBroom said she didn’t know she had a gift for songwriting.

“My husband is the one who said, ‘You are really good at this, you need to keep doing this.’ I was just writing songs as a hobby for myself.”

Her husband, George Ball, is a singer and actor.

For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.


