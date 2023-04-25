Current Publishing
Hamilton County soil and water conservation district selling rain barrels

The Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District is selling rain barrels.

The cost of each barrel is $85 with preorders required by April 27. Barrels can be picked up in Noblesville on May 9 from 3 to 6 p.m. and on May 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Further details on pick-ups will be emailed to customers, according to the SWCD.

The rain barrels, which hold 55 gallons of water, can be used for gardening, lawn care and washing a car. They are a great way to conserve water and reduce water bills, officials said.

Additional barrels and supplies will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis after that date, officials said. Each barrel, which are either black or gray, comes with a mosquito-proof screen and a spigot for easy watering.

Accessories including diverters for easy installation, stands and hoses to connect multiple barrels for extra water storage are also available, according to the SWCD.

To place an order, visit www.hamiltonswcd.org/rainbarrels. For questions, email soil.water@hamiltoncounty.in.gov or call 317-773-2181.


