Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation celebrates accreditation by the American Camp Association

Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation has received many awards through the years for its impact on the environment and the community. Most recently, its Summer Camp Series received nationally accredited camp status from the American Camp Association.

To celebrate, CCPR held a banner unveiling April 18 at the Monon Community Center. The CCPR team, park board members and city councilors attended the event.

Summer Camp Director Jennifer Brown said the SCS has 13 camps ranging from day camps to specialty camps. Annually, the camp serves 6,000 children. This year, camps will run from May 30 to July 29.

Brown lauded staff members for making the accreditation possible.

“This day belongs to our staff,” Brown said. “They work tirelessly with our campers on a daily basis.”

CCPR Director Michael Klitzing opened the ceremony with remarks about the community’s appreciation for the camps. He said the accreditation reflects CCPR’s incredible staff and the positive experiences they give to campers and parents.

“Earning accreditation from the ACA is no easy feat, nor should it be.” Klitzing said.

The ACA is the only independent accrediting organization in the nation. Its standards emphasize program quality, health and safety aspects of a camp’s operations. By working with experts from youth-serving agencies like the American Red Cross, it ensures camps reflect the most up-to-date research-based standards in camp operations.

Klitzing said CCPR is the only department in Carmel that has two national accreditations. In 2014, it was accredited as a national agency by the Commission for the Accreditation of Park and Recreations Agencies.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said he was proud of CCPR’s staff for their impact on children in the community.

“Everybody remembers some of the neat (firsthand) experiences we had as young children,” Brainard said. “You’re helping these kids make those memories as well.”