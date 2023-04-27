Column: Early intervention crucial to foot health

Commentary by Dr. David Sullivan

As the years pass, our bodies change, and unfortunately, our feet don’t escape unaffected by this aging process. Foot problems typically begin in our 40s and 50s. Visiting our office at the first sign of a foot problem and maintaining regular visits can help you continue an active lifestyle and keep your independence as you age.

Common foot conditions in older adults

Early intervention can help to ensure that these common foot conditions don’t limit your mobility or quality of life.

Heel pain

Your plantar fascia is the band of connective tissue running from your heel along the bottom of your foot. When your Achilles tendon tightens, it causes your plantar fascia to strain, causing inflammation and pain called plantar fasciitis. We can treat your pain and relieve the inflammation.

Bunions

While often caused by heredity, bunions develop over time and are typically the result of internal pressure on your big toe joint. Other contributing factors can include wearing narrow shoes and high heels. Treatment options vary depending on the severity of the bunion.

Hammertoes

This toe deformity develops when your weakened toe muscles change your body’s physical structure. Your toe may appear bent, with the toe joint rising prominently. At our office, we offer the flexor tenotomy – an in-office, incision-free procedure.

Arthritis

You may notice arthritis symptoms in your foot and ankle. Unfortunately, we can’t cure osteoarthritis. But we can slow its progression with early intervention and monitoring.

Diabetes-related problems

Diabetes can be tough on the feet. We’ll thoroughly examine your feet and look for sores that aren’t healing and a loss of feeling in your feet.

Getting older means changes, but those changes don’t have to add up to foot pain. With early intervention and regular appointments, we can keep those changes from affecting your mobility and quality of life.