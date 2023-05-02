Oak Trace student remembered as ‘a shining star’

An Oak Trace Elementary School third-grade student who died after being struck by a vehicle is being remembered as “a shining star” who enjoyed sports, loved to learn and was a good friend to those around him.

Tucker Swain, 9, was struck and killed around 2 p.m. April 28 on Apollo Parkway. He was taken to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Westfield Washington Schools sent out a message to families informing them of Swain’s death.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends, staff and community members who had the pleasure to be touched by his life and spirit. Tucker was a valued member of our Oak Trace family and will be greatly missed,” the statement said. “We ask that you keep the Swain family in your thoughts as they go through this unfathomable experience. It is during times like this that it is most important that we continue to come together as a Shamrock community to support one another.”

Oak Trace Principal Jane Hitch said Swain was “a shining star” at the school and loved to learn, was a gifted athlete and a good friend. She also said Swain played on many basketball, baseball and football teams.

Hitch described the child as one who craved new challenges, sought out new books to read and kept teachers at the school on their toes by asking a lot of “why” questions in math.

“He was a great big brother, often walking his sister and brothers to their classrooms in the morning,” she said.

In April, Swain played the lead role in the third-grade production of “Economan” and “sang his heart out that night injecting humor into lessons about economics bringing joy to the audience,” Hitch said.

“Tucker was loved and will be missed dearly by all of Westfield, especially his Oak Trace family,” Hitch said.

Oak Trace will provide space for students, individuals or groups to process Swain’s death and to remember him. Administrators, counselors and former Oak Trace staff will be on-site to provide emotional support and facilitate conversation, according to the district.

Resources are also being provided to families at home if assistance is needed to help with grief through a school counselor, officials said. The incident on Apollo Parkway remains under investigation, Westfield police Lt. Billy Adams said.

A GoFundMe page has been established to support Swain’s family and had raised more than $112,000 as of May 2. For more, visit gofundme.com/f/tucker-swain.