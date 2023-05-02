Willis wins Republican nomination for Westfield mayor

Scott Willis has secured the Republican nomination for Westfield mayor, defeating two other challengers in the May 2 primary election.

Willis received 3,506 votes, while Jake Gilbert was second with 3,265 votes, according to unofficial results by the Hamilton County Election Office. A third opponent, Kristen Burkman, garnered 992 votes.

Willis, who gathered at his home in Westfield with his family and supporters, said he is excited that Westfield voters backed his campaign and believed in a path that moves the city forward.

“We’re excited about getting the hard work done,” Willis said. “I am honored that the residents of Westfield have placed their trust in me to be their next mayor. I have worked hard to earn their support, and I think my experience, qualifications and vision really resonated with people.”

Willis said his campaign strategy coming into the election was focusing on his experience.

“When you look at my background and experience compared to my opponents, we felt like there was a clear contrast, and we focused on that and we’re excited that Westfield residents saw it the same way,” he said.

If elected mayor, Scott said he will focus on transparency and communication.

“It is my hope that every resident of our city will be a collaborative voice in Westfield’s future,” Willis said.

Willis commended Gilbert and Burkman for their efforts, saying both candidates ran great races and worked incredibly hard. Willis thanked voters for trusting him and believing in his vision.

His focus moving forward, he said, will be getting everything in place to hit the ground running Jan. 1.

“I look forward to a transition plan working with our current mayor to develop a transition plan so that we don’t miss a beat when taking office in January,” Willis said.

There is currently not a Democratic candidate for mayor, although the party could select a candidate for the general election. The deadline to do so is noon July 3.

Reached by phone, Gilbert said he was proud of the campaign he ran and thanked volunteers and voters who backed his vision.

“I know we fell just short, but I’m so proud of the effort we made,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert also congratulated Willis on his victory and said he plans to continue supporting the city moving forward.

“I wish him nothing but the best,” he said.

Burkman also thanked voters for their support during her bid for mayor.

For a full list of results from the Westfield primary click here.